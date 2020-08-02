Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Skimpy Thong Bikini To Do The Splits On A Beach

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, in which he rocked a barely-there bikini that flaunted her sculpted figure to perfection. The swimsuit she wore was from the brand CLS Sportswear, who she made sure to tag in the image itself.

Yaslen posed on a pristine sandy beach with no one else visible in the shot. The waves lapped gently at the shore and the water was a breathtaking blue. Yaslen stretched out on the sand and twisted her chiselled limbs into the splits, pointing both of her feet and spreading her legs. She had a thin layer of sand on her pert posterior and along her thighs and calves, proving that she mixed up the poses a few times trying to get the right shots.

The sun shone down on her bronzed skin, giving her the appearance of a golden goddess. Yaslen’s bikini bottoms left little to the imagination, with thin strings stretching over her hips and not much else visible. She paired the bottoms with a patterned top that appeared to be a bandeau-style, although the front wasn’t showed off in the frame.

Yaslen faced the ocean, placing both her hands on the sand in front of her as she stretched out. Only the thick horizontal back of her bikini top was visible, and her cleavage was also hidden, but Yaslen’s followers still had plenty to appreciate in the sizzling snap.

She glanced seductively over her shoulder at the camera, and didn’t appear to be wearing many accessories, instead allowing her curves to be the focal point. Her blond locks were wet, and they tumbled down her back in tousled curls. They were also swept away from her face so that her naturally stunning features were on full display.

Yaslen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot shot, and the image received over 34,600 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 598 comments in the same brief time span.

“OMGG THIS IS MY FAVORITE PICTURE OF YOU!!” one fan exclaimed, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“WOW! Picture of the ear,” another follower added.

“Sandy and salty, enough to keep me motivated to work out this whole summer,” a third fan added.

I don’t think I would be able to get up after doing the splits!!? Extremely impressed! Nice picture,” another remarked.

