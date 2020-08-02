Brittney Palmer Looks Smoking Hot In Cleavage-Baring Gray Tank: ‘Would You Take Me To The West Side?’

Brittney Palmer looked smoking hot in a new shot she shared with her Instagram fans, and they appeared to appreciate the Sunday surprise.

The UFC ring girl looked ready to go as she leaned out of a shiny chrome-trimmed car in her recent post. The car’s driver side door was open with the window mostly rolled down, and Brittney rested her elbow on the door, and she kept one hand on the steering wheel. She rested her hand atop her head, and soft highlighted curls fell from a center part over one shoulder and down her back.

Brittney wore a gray, ribbed knit tank top that featured a deep V in the neckline. The low-cut shirt showed off the model’s rounded, ample cleavage, and she had a thick gold chain that hung from her neck in between her voluptuous breasts. She also wore dangling earrings and a large ring on her middle finger. Brittney’s big brown eyes popped in the shot as she sensually stared into the camera’s lens. She posed with her full lips slightly open, revealing a hint of her straight white teeth.

In her caption, Brittney credited Carlos Nuñez for the photography, and then she made a flirty quip about somebody taking her for a drive. Her Instagram followers responded by sharing plenty of love for the post. Nearly 11,000 of them hit the “like” button to express their appreciation while more than 130 took the time to leave a positive comment for the UFC octagon girl.

“Is that even a question. I’d take you to the east, west, north, and south. You are going to burn IG down,” gushed one follower who included a flame and two red heart eye emoji.

“Good Morning, Baby. You’re so gorgeous. I’ll take you where you want to go,” another fan teased, including several blushing smilies.

“I would take you any place you want to go. City where the sun doesn’t set? You look stunning,” replied a third Instagrammer along with a line of flames indicating how hot Brittney looked in the sexy photo.

“These are the things that dreams are made of… simple and sweet,” a fourth devotee declared with a red heart.

Brittney is no stranger to engaging her followers on the popular social media platform with flirty photos of herself. The Inquisitr recently reported that she used a big beautiful bouquet of colorful flowers to protect her modesty in a post she shared that her fans adored.