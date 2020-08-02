Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Lavender Bikini

On Sunday, August 2, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 24-year-old seemed to be standing outside in front of a sizable window. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in Miami, Florida.

Alexa flaunted her fantastic figure in a lavender ribbed bikini that featured a plunging top with thick straps and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin. The model finished off the sexy look with numerous pastel bracelets from the artisanal jewelry company, Mela Jewelry, worn on her right wrist.

For the casual photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Alexa posed with her shoulders back and her arms crossed. She tilted her head and focused her gaze on the photographer, as she parted her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her head to look off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Mela Jewelry by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous!!!” wrote one fan, adding a string of kissing face emoji to the comment.

“You [look] fantastic as always babe,” added a different devotee.

“Can’t get anymore [sic] perfect,” remarked another follower.

“Very [b]eautiful & lovely,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with heart-eye and red heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Alexa engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload content that shows her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded tantalizing pictures, in which she wore a black robe that showcased her décolletage. That post has been liked more than 12,000 times since it was shared.