Ana Cheri Bounces Out Of The Pool In A Revealing Tiger-Print String Bikini

Ana Cheri got playful for her latest Instagram upload on Sunday afternoon. The stunning model showed off her silly side as she frolicked in a swimming pool for the video.

In the sexy clip, Ana looked hotter than ever as she bounced out of a swimming pool wearing a revealing tiger-print string bikini. The scanty top featured thin spaghetti straps that tied behind her back and around her neck as they exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also left little to the imagination as it exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fastened around her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and insane abs were also in full view in the video.

Ana popped up out of the water quickly in the clip. She had a big smile on her face and her arms at her sides before looking into the camera and blowing a big kiss to her fans.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that the post was filmed just moments after she did a cannon ball and jumped into the deep end of the pool.

In the background, tons of luscious green foliage and large rocks could be seen as the sun streamed down on the model and the trees.

Ana wore her dark hair parted in the center. The long locks were soaking wet and straight as they fell down her back and clung to her both of her shoulders.

Ana’s over 12.5 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, watching the video a whopping 410,000-plus times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 800 messages during that time.

“That place is beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Cannonball all the way…you look lovely Ana,” another gushed.

“You are in my DreamLand,” a third social media user stated.

“Water looks pretty calm considering you cannon balled into it,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to putting her flawless figure in the spotlight for her posts. She’s been known to steam up the internet wearing tiny bathing suits, tight dresses, and skimpy tops.

