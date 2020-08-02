Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Haven’t Seen Their Dad In Months & It’s ‘Really Hard For Them’ Source Claims

There is some disappointment in New Jersey. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana Giudice were supposed to visit their dad in Italy in a few weeks, but that trip has been canceled. The current pandemic has made international travel difficult, and the girls are reportedly distraught over the situation, a source close to the family told Hollywood Life on Sunday.

“Teresa’s daughters are really disappointed they can’t go to Italy to see Joe in August,” the insider claimed.

The insider shared that Teresa Giudice had some apprehension regarding the trip.

“Teresa’s biggest concern is obviously COVID and the kids.”

Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana were scheduled to visit their father, Joe Giudice, in Italy right before the school year began. The businessman was deported in November after a lengthy court battle, which included several appeals. The Giudice ladies have not seen their dad in some time. The last known visits were in November and December of last year, and it has really affected them.

“They haven’t seen their dad in months and this is really, really hard for them,” the source claimed.

Joe served 41 months in prison and 19 months in ICE Custody before the move to his native country. During his time in jail, he did not see all of his daughters as Teresa often brought only her eldest daughter, Gia, to visits.

There are tentative plans for Joe to see his daughters in October when he participates in Celebrity Boxing, although nothing is confirmed.

“The girls were really looking forward to that. The family is still hoping to be able to see Joe in the Bahamas for his big fight in October, but nobody can plan that far yet,” the insider claimed.

The lack of a firm plan is unsettling for the Giudice clan, according to the source.

“It’s all still up in the air and that’s really upsetting for the girls.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, star Melissa Gorga revealed on Friday that The Real Housewives of New Jersey had resumed shooting. The show began filming earlier this year, but production came to a halt due to coronavirus concerns. Sources close to the show indicated that Teresa and Joe’s relationship would be heavily featured in the new season. The two are separated but not divorced and co-parenting from across the globe. Bravo has not made any formal announcements about the new season. However, the fan page RHONJ Obsessed revealed that Teresa and Melissa would be joined by Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin.