Barack Obama’s Half Brother Says He’s ‘110 Percent’ Behind Donald Trump, Slams The Former President

Former President Barack Obama’s half-brother Malik Obama said that he is completely behind President Donald Trump in the upcoming election and slammed his sibling as “ruthless,” “cold,” and needing to be “worshiped.”

Malik Obama spoke with the New York Post via Skype from his home in Nyang’oma Kogelo, Kenya as he promotes his new book, Big Bad Brother from Kenya. The Kenyan famously put his support behind Trump in the 2016 race, appearing at campaign events and vocally supporting the then-candidate Trump on social media. He told the news outlet that he continues to support Trump despite Barack’s recent reported criticism because Trump is “tough.”

“[I’m] 110% still with Trump,” Malik Obama said. “He’s not fake. He tells us the way he sees it. He’s bold and fearless and he’s tough.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

He also told the Post that he thought former Vice President Joe Biden wasn’t fit to step into the Oval Office given his age and health.

“I don’t think he’s going to make it. His teeth are falling off,” he said. “He looks like he’s going to drop dead.”

Of his brother, who is a large focus of his recently-released book, he says that as he gained fame and power in the U.S., he became snobbish.

“He got rich and became a snob,” Malik Obama said. “What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshiped and I don’t do that. I am his older brother so I don’t do that.”

Malik, who is 62, began writing the book 20 years ago and it was finally released in early July. In it, he details his relationship with Barack Obama, which he says became cold and strained after his sibling took the Oval Office.

The two first met in 1985, 3 years after their shared father, Barack Hussein Obama, Sr., died in a car accident. They stayed close and Malik eventually served as best man at Barack and Michelle Obama’s wedding in 1992.

After Barack won the election, his sibling visited him at the White House and traveled frequently between Kenya and the U.S.

Malik revealed that he wanted to start a foundation and Barack declined the offer to fund it. At the same time, Malik says, Obama revealed that he wouldn’t be inviting their aunt to the inauguration. The two events began the fissure that would eventually widen between the two.

Malik also says that Obama’s memoir Dreams From My Father was full of inaccurate or misleading information.