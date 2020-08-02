Laura Marie Rocks A Minuscule Bikini As She Gets Soaking Wet In The Pool

Laura Marie went full bombshell as she rocked a racy little ensemble in her latest Instagram shot. The model flashed her fit figure while telling her fans in the caption of the post that they should join her in the swimming pool.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked smoking hot as she sported a minuscule black bikini. The tiny top featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and barely fit over her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms strapped around her petite waist and fit snugly around her curvy hips as it highlighted her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the beach style with a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Laura posed with her legs in the pool and her backside lifted above the water. Her bathing suit was soaking wet. She placed both of her arms behind her on the side and bent one knee while arching her back and giving a sultry stare into the camera as she soaked up some sun.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She had the brunette locks styled in damp, straight strands that fell down her back and dripped water off of the ends.

Laura as amassed more than 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Sexy beautiful pic!” declared another.

“I would go in with you anytime,” a third social media user wrote.

“You just take my breath away with each and every post that you share. You’re truly gorgeous and radiant in every way. I love you Laura, you beautiful girl,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura piqued the interest of her fans when she wore a similar black bikini by the pool last month. That snap also proved to be a popular one among her followers. It has racked up more than 13,000 likes and nearly 200 comments to date.