Monica Huldt Goes Scantily Clad: ‘Sunday’s Are Made For Walking Around In Lingerie’

Monica Huldt returned to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share yet another racy pic with her adoring fans. The Swedish model flashed her curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that she believed the weekend was a great time to walk around scantily clad. She also geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

In the sexy shot, Monica looked hotter than ever as she sported a light pink lace lingerie set. The bra boasted a low cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage, as well as thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were cut high on her curvy hips and fit tightly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the style with a sheer white lace robe that fell off of her shoulders.

Monica sat in a large wicker chair for the shot. She had her legs apart and one hand resting on her knee. The other hand fell over the arm of the seat. She leaned forward slightly and arched her back a bit as she tilted her head down and gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, a large green plant was visible.

She wore her blond hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in loose curls that were pushed over her shoulder.

Monica’s 886,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 2,800 times within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Her fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 90 remarks about the snap during that time.

“I have joy in flowers but it is impossible to resist you, you are so beautiful rose,” one follower gushed.

“Yes. You are so beautiful again today,” another wrote.

“Perfect gorgeous,” a third social media user declared.

“Just wonderful and beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about enticing her followers by sporting barely there outfits in her online photos. She’s been known to wear racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently delighted her fans when she rocked a daring red bathing suit while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that upload has racked up more than 8,600 likes and over 170 comments.