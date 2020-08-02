Tahlia Hall Reveals Her “Desire” For The Sun While Posing In A Skimpy Bikini

Tahlia Hall went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram photo on Sunday morning. The Australian model let it all hang out as she revealed in the caption of the post that she feels a strong “desire” to stay in the sunlight.

In the sultry snap, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy blue bikini. The top tied behind her neck and fasted around her back as it exposed her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and clung to her tiny waist tightly as they showcased her flat tummy and killer abs. Her long, lean legs were also in full view for the shot. She accessorized the beach look with a gold bracelet around her wrist and a small pair of earrings.

Tahlia posed near a concrete fence for the pic. She had one hand reach high above her head as the other came up to her forehead in order to shield her eyes from the bright sunlight. She pushed her hip out and arched her back slightly as she wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background a tall plant could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted down the center. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Tahlia’s 527,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the upload. The photo garnered more than 15,000 likes within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks on the photo during that time.

“You are a babe,” one follower wrote.

“Such a real cutie so stunningly glamorous gorgeous sexy sweet Aussie angel,” another gushed.

“Ohhh my LOVE!” a third social media user stated.

“Sunlight looks so good on you,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s been known to rock racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently piqued the attention of her fans when she posed in a teeny white shirt and a barely there pink thong as she rode her bike. That snap also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 22,000 likes and nearly 300 comments to date.