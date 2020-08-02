Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Petite Frame In A ‘Cute’ Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

Hilde Osland flaunted her petite figure in a tight little ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Sunday morning. The model stunned as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was simply rocking a “cute” new outfit.

In the sexy snaps, Hilde looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a dark blue and black sports bra. The garment clung to her chest and included thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a plunging neckline to flash her ample cleavage.

The matching leggings wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shots.

She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a pink hat turned backwards on her head, and some pink sneakers.

In the first photo, Hilde posed with her backside towards the camera as she looked over her shoulder slightly and tugged at her hair. In the second pic, she smiled for the camera while arched her back.

The third shot featured her with one leg in front of the other as she walked down a shady sidewalk. The fourth snap was nearly indentical. The final photo included her looking away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she placed her hands on her hat. In the background of the pictures, a sunlit street and some green trees were visible.

Hilde wore her long, blond hair covered at the top by her hat. However, she braided the locks down into thick pigtails that fell over her shoulders.

Hilde’s over 3.6 million followers made short work of showing their love for the post. The upload garnered more than 60,000 likes within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 720 messages.

“Omgggg this looks so cute on you honey,” one follower stated.

“You wear the new gear perfectly!!” declared another.

“You are so Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“You always look amazing,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms about putting her flawless figure in the spotlight for all of her fans to admire. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilde recently delighted her followers when she posed in a sexy yellow lace lingerie set. To date, that upload has collected more than 147,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.