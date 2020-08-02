Heather Rae Young Shares Stunning Video Taken Ahead Of Tarek El Moussa’s Romantic Beach Proposal

The 'Selling Sunset' star shared footage of the sweet set-up her fiance had in place an hour before he proposed to her.

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young shared an incredible video one week after her fiance, Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa, popped the question to her in a fairytale beach proposal.

In a new video posted to her Instagram page, the 32-year-old Netflix star gave her nearly 1 million followers a peek at the gorgeous setting in which her surprise engagement took place.

In the clip, Tarek could be heard talking about his set-up outside of the Descano Beach Club. The magical setting included an elegant candlelit path lined with pink flower petals. The long, sandy pathway by the water led to two “kissing” palm trees, where Tarek asked Heather to marry him as he presented her with an eight carat, emerald-cut diamond.

“Honey this is the spot where I get to ask you the question,” the groom-to-be said in a message to the luxury realtor. “This is us, baby. Me and you, we have the whole beach baby.”

“It’s going down right there,” the real estate investor said as he panned the camera to the tree covered with her blooms from Heather’s favorite red and pink flowers where he ultimately popped the question.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Heather revealed that the video was shot about an hour before Tarek proposed to her.

“My heart,” she added.

In comments to the post, fans agreed that Tarek pulled out all the stops for the perfect proposal that took place during the couple’s one-year anniversary trip to Catalina Island.

This is the sweetest thing in the world,” one fan wrote.

“He is so thoughtful! He gets you, he is the best!” anther added.

“Every girl’s dream,” a third fan chimed in.

“Such a romantic scene,” wrote another. “[Tarek El Moussa} You did well! Congratulations to you and [Heather Rae Young].”

Others told Heather she is a very lucky lady to be so loved and that she should “treasure it.”

While the lovebirds have had a whirlwind romance—they met for the first time on the Fourth of July 2019 – Tarek told E! News the couple will wait until the coronavirus pandemic dies down to wed so they can have a “proper” wedding. He hopes their nuptials will take place in less than a year.

The future groom also planned everything in advance to make sure Heather was surprised during their weekend getaway.

Heather told the outlet her man is “so detail-oriented” and knew exactly what she would want for their engagement. The Selling Sunset beauty added that not only did her fiance have a glam team waiting for her on the night of the proposal, but he hired a stylist to show up with rack full of gorgeous dresses, shoes, jewelry, and jewelry.

“He made everything so special for me,” she said. “I thought we were just going to have this amazing dinner…I kept thinking he was just being extra romantic. He’s done tons of romantic things for me in the last year so I thought he was just making our one-year anniversary special.”