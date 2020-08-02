‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Bugsy Drake Says That Hannah Ferrier Was Partially To Blame For Vegas Dinner

Below Deck Mediterranean star Christine “Bugsy,” Drake shared her thoughts on the infamous Las Vegas themed dinner that brought co-star Hindrigo “KiKo” Lorran to tears. The chief stewardess told The Daily Dish that she holds the chef in high regard and believes that Hannah Ferrier played a part in the disastrous meal.

Bugsy arrived in the middle of the season after Lara Flumiani quit. The South African, who is currently working on a yacht in the Bahamas, believes that Hannah might have tainted the opinion of her to some crew members, including Jessica More and KiKo. Hannah and Bugsy worked together on Season 2 of the yachting reality show and did not always see eye-to-eye. Eventually, Bugsy confronted Hannah for her poor performance.

The stewardess called KiKo the “loveliest human being” that she had “ever met.” Bugsy then revealed that it “broke her heart” to see him so upset during the last episode. The chef’s most recent creation on the show, a Las Vegas themed dinner consisting of lots of fried foods and sad looking nachos, was heavily panned by Captain Sandy Yawn. The captain told KiKo that his food was not up to superyacht standards. KiKo was visibly upset and offered to leave after the charter.

Bugsy thought that the Brazilian wasn’t entirely to blame for the disastrous dinner.

“He was a little blindly led into it,” she said.

The stewardess then went on to explain that she believed that Hannah played a role in the failed meal, a notion that some fans also believed.

“He was a little bit misled. He obviously listened to Hannah because she has been to Vegas before. KiKo [had] never been,” she said.

KiKo admitted to Sandy that he had to do a search for what foods were served in Sin City, and scenes showed Hannah giving the menu her stamp of approval.

Of all the cast members, Bugsy wished to clear the air with the chef more than anyone else. The South African wanted KiKo to know that she was “always there to try to help him.”

KiKo has had a tough go this season. Captain Sandy has been very critical of his food and has continuously pushed him to do better. KiKo has apologized for his performance and revealed that he was physically and mentally exhausted from the ordeal. He went on to explain that the feelings translated to his food and insisted that he would do a better job moving forward.