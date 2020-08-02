Donald Trump’s Continued Push To Disrupt Election Is ‘Just Insane,’ Republican Mia Love Says

Former congressperson Mia Love appeared on CNN on Sunday morning and talked to John King about President Donald Trump’s continued attempts to disrupt the 2020 election. During that appearance, Love said those repeated attempts were “insane,” according to Raw Story‘s Tom Boggioni.

King asked the former congressperson, who last served in congress as a United States Representative from the state of Utah from 2015 until 2019, whether she was one of those Republicans who laughed off Trump’s comments about first delaying and then moving up the election. The host also wondered whether or not she was someone who just believes the president is pouting because he’s losing, or he is actively trying to undermine the process.

“Well, first of all, I think that it is important to know that for any Republican it is very difficult to disagree,” she began. “It is not the most comfortable place to disagree with the president but delaying an election is — it’s just insane. The power doesn’t lie with him, it lies with Congress and also the states are doing some things to make sure that they get their elections in order.”

She added that the US is not Haiti or another “third world” country. She also said America isn’t someplace that can’t get the process correct. States are able to get the process right and have been doing for a while now. Trump’s comments undermine that.

Olivier Douliery / Getty Images

Continuing to speak about Trump, she said that he could do a good job for himself and set a good message saying “I’m going to focus on the things that Americans need right now.” Instead, Love told King that Trump is already claiming that everything has already been corrupted.

She added that Trump talking about absentee voting and mail-in ballots are something that are already crooked and rigged doesn’t help the country feel confident in its leadership. The former congressperson also said that Republicans in general have a problem telling Trump that because of the way he acts. They also want his support and that of the people who have followed him so loyally.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are some in the GOP who believe Trump’s attack on mail-in voting could eventually backfire. While some of his allies have been railing against vote-by-mail for the last few weeks, there are some in the party who believe the attacks could suppress turn out from their own supporters. That, in turn, could cause Trump and his party to lose big in November.