Evgeniya Lvovna Gets ‘Sandy Cheeks’ While In A Neon Tiny Bikini At The Beach

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna sent the pulses of her 1.1 million Instagram fans racing yet again after sizzling in a tiny bikini in a sizzling double-photo update.

The color of the set was a bright neon green, and the shade not only added a major pop of color to the pictures but also perfectly complemented the fitness model’s sun-kissed skin.

The top was a classic bandeau style with a low rectangular neckline that ably flattered Lvovna’s décolletage. The fabric featured trendy ruching throughout the garment, and also featured a peek-a-boo opening in the center of the bust to add another sultry element. Thin straps offered support as well as a clean line around the hem.

Lvovna coupled the bikini top with matching bottoms. The bottoms also featured the ruching that was present throughout the stop, and two side strings tied around her hips and were pulled up toward her waist to further accentuate her enviable hourglass figure.

For accessories, Lvovna opted for trendy mismatched metals by stacking together a gold necklace with an evil-eye charm along with a silver necklace. She also wore gold hoop earrings and a statement ring on her hand.

The fitness model completed the look by styling her hair into a soft side-braid, with a few escaped wisps of hair framing her face.

The setting for the two shots was a picturesque beach that was geo-tagged as Bal Harbour in Florida. Lvovna sat on the bright sand, with green tall grass, lush palm trees, and luxurious white beach condos offering a stunning backdrop.

Lvovna posed in the first shot by leaning slightly forward as she sat on her bent legs. She offered the camera the smallest of styles as she tilted her head. In the second, she extended her legs out, leaning to the side to show off her curves as well as her long and lean pins.

In her caption, the fitness model joked that she had gotten “sandy cheeks” during her outting.

Followers loved the new double-picture update, and awarded the post over 36,000 likes and around 425 comments.

“Lordy so cuteeeee,” raved a fan, along with a green heart symbol.

“Absolutely stunning omg,” gushed another, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face.

“So attractive, I wonder what she’s thinking,” puzzled a third.

“Great body babe and beautiful smile,” complimented a fourth, concluding the comment with both a smiling face and the hallelujah hands emoji.

Lvovna had recently wowed fans after bending down in tight camo pants, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.