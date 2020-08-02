Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 Release Dates And Pricing Reportedly Being Announced In August

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are both coming this “holiday season,” but a more specific release date for either console is still a mystery. That mystery could be solved later this month if a new report from Kinda Funny Games‘ Imran Khan can be believed. On the latest Kinda Funny Gamecast, the former Game Informer editor said both consoles will be the centerpieces of events in August. In these events, both devices will not only finally get official release dates, but also their prices, Comic Book‘s Tyler Fischer wrote on Saturday.

In addition to when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are going to arrive on store shelves, Khan said pre-orders are going to go live later this month. The analyst said he’s heard there are going to be special events from both Sony and Microsoft and that’s when the rest of the information will be made public.

Interestingly enough, the Xbox Series X already has a showcase scheduled for later this month. Insiders originally thought the company was going to just be debuting a less powerful version of their next-generation consoles, the Series S. Now it appears the event might be offering quite a bit more information.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Fischer said there are also rumors the PS5 is set for its own special showcase. The PS5 show does not have any confirmation from Sony but analysts have said it’s planned for the first two weeks of August. Now that we’re officially in the rumored reveal period, insiders believe fans are going to find out more in the next few days.

With the Xbox Series X and the PS5 already getting a couple of showcases earlier this summer, Khan said there wasn’t a whole lot else either device had to show off, other than when they are finally going to be arriving in homes this winter.

Previously, insiders expected both to get a release right around Black Friday. Much of that speculation was based on when the previous Xbox and PlayStation arrived. Microsoft’s current box released on November 22, 2013, and PS4 launched a week earlier.

When the Xbox Series X does finally get a date, it could shed some light on when a swatch of games are coming as well. The device is said to have several titles that will hit stores on or around the same date. Because the public doesn’t know when they can get their hands on the next-gen machines, it also doesn’t know when it can play some of the more anticipated titles of 2020.