‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Smooches Fiancé Randall Emmett In Front Of Their Private Jet

The lovebirds stopped for a kiss while Randall's daughter photobombed them.

Lala Kent leaned in for a kiss as she posed in front of a private jet with her fiancé, Randall Emmett. In a photo shared to her man’s Instagram page, the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, was seen giving her future husband a peck on the cheek outside of a “PJ.”

Lala was wearing a blue sweatshirt and sparkly silver hoop earrings as Randall hugged tightly her in the pic. In the background of the photo, which can be seen below, the filmmaker’s youngest daughter could be seen carrying a pile of blankets as she exited the plane. Randall captioned the post with single heart emoji, but his followers had plenty more to say about the pic — and the photobomb.

Several fans commented on Lala and Randall’s love story and their planned April wedding that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dude everyone in the universe should be loved at least once in their lifetime the way Lala loves you.! Xoxo,” one follower wrote to Randall.

“Marry her!!!! ” another added. “I know times are hard. Don’t let it stop you from starting your chapter together. Cut 75% of the guest list! ”

Others were zeroed in on Randall’s daughter waiting for him in the background.

“Your daughter carrying all the stuff!! Hahaha I’m dying! Hilarious!” one follower wrote.

And others criticized the lovebirds for posing in front of the aircraft, with one noting “we know you fly private.”

“Pay attention to your daughter(s) and forget about trying to prove a point or showing off your wealth,” one critic wrote. “Nothing about this pic tells me this couple is solid….sorry.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers know that early in her relationship, Lala used to boast about Randall’s wealth and the fact that she often traveled with him via private jet. She even joked about “BJs” for “PJs,” a funny line that came back to haunt her during the couple’s headline-making social media feud with rapper 50 Cent last year.

But the couple appears to be very much in love, despite their critics. And the PJ trip was indeed a family vacation that included both of Randall’s daughters, Rylee and London.

A quick look at the Oscar-nominated producer’s Instagram page shows several vacation pics from the past week, including one of his jet-setting girls, seen here, as they posed on the plane en route to their destination. Other snaps showed the group spending the day on a boat, and in another Lala and Randall are seen “roughing it” in a cabin at Camp Highlander, a North Carolina campground that the future millionaire went to as a kid and continues to go to visit with his own daughters.