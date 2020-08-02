‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Week Of August 3: Sonny Becomes Distraught Over Mike

'General Hospital' is back on Monday.

Sonny Corinthos wants to keep his dad around as long as he can, but according to General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 3, his recent decision will be eating him up. He had become very emotional as he tries to figure out what Mike would want for his end of life. His battle with Alzheimer’s is finally coming to an end, which leaves his son to battle his own emotions.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that on Tuesday, Carly will come home from Wiley’s hearing to her distraught husband. He skipped the hearing so that he could be with his loved one and Carly will find him in grief over what he should do in this situation. He has struggled for months as his dad’s health has declined dramatically. He was unable to communicate with Sonny and he refused to eat. Things were not looking good for him.

New episodes of General Hospital will begin airing on Monday and will continue right where the soap left off when they were forced to go on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming has since resumed and now fans will be able to see new shows without an interruption in the story lines.

The last few days when General Hospital aired before the hiatus showed him getting advice from Elizabeth on how he should proceed in his father’s care. She told him that making him as comfortable as possible might be the best way to go.

Maurice Benard/ABC Press Valerie Durant / ABC Press

Later in the week, he will question the decision that he made. That seems to hint that maybe Sonny will change his mind regarding Mike’s care. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveals that the following week, he will be turning to Felix for his help in something. The nurse had cared for him while he was still living in the Corinthos house. This spoiler teases that Felix may be brought in to help make Mike as comfortable as possible until he passes. Fans are gearing up for some emotional scenes when the inevitable happens.

General Hospital has promised that the first few minutes of the new episodes on Monday are not to be missed. They have hyped things up with the short clips on what’s to come and showing the cast as they continue the countdown. With Wiley’s custody battle currently brewing and Valentin desperately moving forward in his efforts to take over ELQ, the drama is expected to explode in the next few days.