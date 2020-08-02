WWE Rumors: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Set For Big Push

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, “Shorty G” Chad Gable might be set for a push on Friday Night SmackDown. On the latest episode of the WWE blue brand’s weekly show, he came to the defense of his former nemesis Baron Corbin when he was being attacked by Matt Riddle. This pointed toward a heel turn for the superstar.

Colohue stated that the storyline reason for Gable helping Corbin was for money. However, he also has big fans backstage, and this could be the start of more big opportunities for the Olympic wrestler.

“In a non-kayfabe sense, it is to get Chad Gable into some feud and get him some TV time, and eventually get to that Chad Gable vs Matt Riddle match. Baron Corbin has apparently been pushing for more opportunities for people and this is one of the ways that Vince McMahon believes that they can push new stars. Chad Gable is someone that he wants to push purely because of his in-ring talent. Apparently he sees a lot of Kurt Angle in Chad Gable.”

The King of the Ring winner has arguably been Gable’s biggest rival on the main roster, so seeing them potentially team together for the foreseeable future will come as a surprise to many fans. Gable has been a babyface since his days in NXT, though, and the change in characteristics and mannerisms will be refreshing for the performer.

The superstar has received comparisons to Angle throughout his career. Both competitors represented the United States at the Olympic Games and they have been praised highly for their in-ring ability. Gable’s ascent hasn’t been as immediate as Angle’s was, but he still appears to be held in high esteem.

The star returned to WWE television last month after a brief hiatus. While he wasn’t successful in his attempts for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, his performance seems to have impressed officials.

Daniel Bryan may also have been key to the perfomer’s prospective ascent up the card. He has reportedly become more involved in the creative process recently, and he’s used his influence to give a platform to underutilized stars. The Intercontinental title match that Gable was involved in was supposedly Bryan’s idea.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the company is also keen on pushing new stars. Television ratings have taken a downturn throughout the pandemic, and the plan moving forward is to create fresh characters and making the product more youthful.