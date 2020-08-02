Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Photo Of Baby Birdie Mae Visiting ‘Kevin Bacon’

The 'Open Book' author's toddler daughter makes daily visits to a pig pen.

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo of her baby girl Birdie Mae Johnson visiting “Kevin Bacon,” but it wasn’t on a movie set.

The 40-year-old mom of three posted an Instagram photo that showed her youngest daughter outside of a pig pen peeking in on a neighborhood “piggy” named after the Footloose star.

In the caption to the post shared to her social media page, Jessica noted that her 16-month-old likes to visit the local pig every afternoon.

The too-cute pic featured the toddler standing close to the pen with her hand on it as she smiled. Birdie was wearing a sweet, floral-printed sundress and leopard print sandals for her visit. The tot’s blonde hair was pulled up into a high ponytail as she posed near the animal pen near the Simpson-Johnson house. Jessica’s rose-cheesed, blue-eyed daughter looked like her mini-me in the shot, which can be seen below.

Jessica’s post scored more than 234,000 “likes” and more than 1,500 comments within a few hours from her 5.4 million Instagram followers. Many commenters couldn’t believe how big Birdie is getting.

“Awwww, she’s a living doll,” one fan wrote.

“Seriously your daughter is this beautiful?” another asked Jessica, “I guess it makes sense.”

Others couldn’t get over the name of the animal that the child was peeking in on. Some wanted to know if the actor is aware that there’s a California swine named after him, and several even tagged the movie star.

“Oh my gosh Kevin Bacon hahhahaha,” one follower wrote. “And Ms. Birdie Mae is gorgeous like her mama.”

“Birdie is adorable and I bet Kevin Bacon is so nice and enjoys her visits,” a fourth follower added.

Many fans also wanted to know about the maker of Birdie’s cute dress, which is not tagged in the pic. On her Instagram story, Jessica shared a throwback photo of her eldest child, Maxwell Drew, 8, wearing the same dress about seven years ago. The Open Book author did not reveal if the dress is from one of her own children’s clothing collections.

It’s clear that despite her wealth — and gorgeous kiddie fashion line — Jessica has no problem with her kids wearing hand-me-downs. Luckily, big sister Maxie has an adorable wardrobe to pass down to her baby sis.

Jessica frequently shares photos of her three children to her social media page, but her youngest child continues to be a favorite among fans. In addition to Birdie and Maxie, Jessica shares a son Ace, 7, with her husband Eric Johnson.