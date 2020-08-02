AEW News: Chris Jericho Names Roman Reigns And Four More Wrestlers That He Wants To Bring Into The Company

During the latest episode of Chris Jericho’s Saturday Night Special, the former WWE superstar revealed that he wants to bring Roman Reigns and four other wrestlers to AEW for a variety of reasons.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Jericho stated that he admires Reigns as both a wrestler and as a person. He also suggested that “The Big Dog” is being held back in WWE.

“I’d put Roman Reigns at the top of that wishlist for anybody because not only he’s a great worker, he’s such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he’d be the biggest star in the industry for real. So that’s a guy I would love to get my hands on for sure.”

As the Sportskeeda article highlighted, Jericho has been asked similar questions in the past. This isn’t the first time that he’s mentioned Reigns in his responses as well.

Reigns is currently taking time off from wrestling due to the pandemic, but he’s expected to return at some point. While there have been reports of him having backstage heat as a result of his hiatus, it’s unlikely that Vince McMahon would let one of his top stars join a rival promotion.

During the Q&A session, Jericho discussed more performers he’d like to bring into the fold. Among the names were Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Ricochet and Don Callis.

Ospreay and Ibushi are familiar to Jericho as they competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling with each other. Ibushi is also Kenny Omega’s former tag team partner, and he’s been featured on Dynamite in the past.

Callis is one of Jericho’s friends in the business. However, he is currently working for Impact Wrestling in a management capacity as the co-executive vice president. He also works as a commentator and on-air personality, and it’s likely that he’d be given one of these roles in AEW.

Ricochet is believed to have fallen out of favor with Vince McMahon, especially since Paul Heyman is no longer the executive director of Monday Night Raw. He is still contracted to WWE, though, and is unlikely to move companies for the time being.

Matt Cardona — formerly Zack Ryder — joined the company on the latest episode of Dynamite and helped Cody Rhodes stave off the Dark Order. While the wrestlers that Jericho mentioned might be tied up elsewhere at the moment, there are plenty of free agents out there that officials might choose to sign instead.