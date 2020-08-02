James Corden Possbily ‘In Line’ To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

Rumors regarding the upcoming season The Ellen Show are running rampant across the internet, and the newest suggest there might be a replacement in line for the longtime host. It’s been reported that Ellen DeGeneres is considering stepping down from her talk show which might be taken off the air after allegations against herself and production suggested the set was a toxic work environment. The comedian’s character had also been brought into question after celebrities, guests, and former employees implied she was not the nice person she seems to be on television.

The Sun is now reporting that fellow talk show host James Corden is in line to replace DeGeneres should she not continue on with the program. The news came after the bombshell this week that alleged there were allegations of sexual misconduct on The Ellen Show set as well.

The publication is citing unnamed insiders who claimed Corden had always been seen as “the long term successor,” even before this year’s scandals. NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is reportedly part of the team that is looking into claims against the star and her production crew, and he is a “big fan” of The Late Late Show and its host.

“Corden is “high on [Telegdy’s] wanted list for talent and a long term replacement for Ellen,” the insider claimed.

“James and his team have been trailblazers in modern TV, taking the once considered graveyard chat show slot into a cutting edge format with huge online, social media and global recognition.”

In addition, The Sun’s source cited Corden’s youthfulness for why he’d be a good replacement for the 62-year-old.

“James would freshen up daytime and with a free hand would be allowed to build a new afternoon era.”

The 42-year-old recently turned down a five-year contract extension with CBS, with his time currently up with the network in 2022. It would be a big switch for the Brit who would say goodbye to CBS and head over to NBC to take over the daytime slot. Corden is credited with bringing a younger audience to late-night television with his much successful skits including Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk Musical, and Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

However, it had been reported earlier this week that DeGeneres would not be stepping down from her position, and she was heading back to work soon to resume production on her two televised projects. An internal e-mail revealed she would be starting work again on August 24 for The Ellen Show, as well as Game of Games. The Post reported the e-mail was signed by the executive producers, which includes DeGeneres’ good friend Andy Lassner.