Cher, 74, Goes Cosmetic Shopping In Full Disguise With Face Mask & Gloves

Music icon Cher, took to Twitter to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The “If I Could Turn Back Time” hitmaker is known for making an impact with her followers via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

Cher stunned in a black jacket with a white pattern all over. Underneath, she appeared to have opted for another zip-up garment of the same color. She paired the ensemble with Adidas joggers that featured their signature white stripes going down the leg and black shoes. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Mermaids actress protected her face with a mask and see-through plastic gloves. Cher accessorized with a scarf, aviator sunglasses, and a black-and-white hat decorated with a broach. She styled her long dark hair down and straight for the occasion.

The 74-year-old attached three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cher was snapped inside a cosmetics store in front of a display advertising fragrances. The singer looked almost unrecognizable with the majority of her face completely covered.

In the next frame, Cher was photographed from head-to-toe in the middle of the makeup aisle. She positioned her body slightly to the side and rested both arms beside her. The living legend looked directly at the camera lens in full disguise.

In the third and final pic, Cher was captured in front of the Dior lipsticks. The entertainer appeared to be buying some cosmetics as she had a couple of products in her hand.

Please wear Masks.

I wear gloves 2 pic.twitter.com/BJsD01SzT9 — Cher (@cher) August 2, 2020

For her caption, she advised her fans to wear masks and stated that she also chooses to wear gloves too.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 3,100 retweets, 25,400 likes, and over 760 replies, proving to be very popular with her 3.7 million followers.

“Cher, you look amazing: both with and without the mask. YOU’RE A LEGEND!” one user wrote.

“Y’all, if CHER can wear a mask, so can you,” another person shared.

“She could be standing right next to me now and I would just think she was some influencer from Silver Lake,” remarked a third fan.

“Oh to be walking through a shop and see Cher dressed like this, and acknowledge her from a safe social distance. What I would give to exist like that,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this year, Cher celebrated her 74th birthday with a surprise party, social distance style. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the bash took place outdoors with 10 close friends.