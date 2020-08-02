‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Is Breathtaking In A Tan Dress: ‘For Dinner I’ll Be Serving Looks’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wowed her fans with a new Instagram upload that showed off her svelte figure in a stunning tan dress from her boutique, Envy.

To pose for the photograph, Melissa leaned against the white railing surrounding the porch. A few trees were visible behind her, a tree was visible behind her, along with patches of verdant green grass and the stone exterior of the New Jersey house.

Her dress was simple, yet gorgeous, and it clung to her lithe frame and hugged each of her curves. The thin straps clung to her bronzed shoulders, giving way to the gentle scoop neck that showcased a hint of her cleavage.

A row of buttons ran along the length of the outfit, down to a deep slit in the bottom half of the gown. Beneath it, Melissa’s long, slender legs were visible. Footwear for her outfit included a basic pair of clear sandals, which helped keep the focus trained on her attire.

Since the 41-year-old opted for such an understated outfit, she played it up with some glamorous accessories, such as large gold hoop earrings, a dazzling wristwatch, a chunky gold bracelet, rings, and layered necklaces.

The mother-of-three left her dark hair loose, allowing it to flow down her side as she gazed at something off-camera with a serene expression on her face.

Within a day, Melissa’s latest upload racked up over 16,600 likes and more than 200 comments.

Aside from her regular fans, several of her famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on the pic, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

The wife of Joe Gorga has thousands of admirers as one of the most popular castmates on RHONJ. Considering she has a staggering 2.1 million follower count, it was not surprising to see dozens of users flock to her comments section to shower her and her ensemble in compliments.

“You look so elegant and classy my dear. I’m sure your mom is very proud of you,” gushed one fan alongside three butterfly emoji.

“Ooooohhh this look, this caption… straight fire,” said another.

“Gawgess!!! Daaaahling when you look like that you can serve whatever you want,” chimed in a third person.

“I love your lip color!! Been trying to find a pink/nude coverage like that… care to share?” contributed a fourth.

Two days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Melissa had wowed her followers with a picture of herself rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes and a black tank top.