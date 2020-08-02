Lindsay Brewer Strikes Pin-up Pose In Revealing Black Suit, Embraces ‘Unbothered’ Vibe In Antigua

Lindsay Brewer took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share a dual set of images in a revealing bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The sexy pair of snaps thrilled Lindsay’s 1.3 million followers, racking up almost 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments at the time of this writing.

The gorgeous race car driver and model posed standing, wearing a beautifully-designed black monokini that flattered her stunning physique and fair complexion.

The suit had a low-cut neckline that plunged below Lindsay’s navel and left her smooth decolletage and midriff completely bare.

A thin strap that stretched across her alluring cleavage held the front of the suit together and created a triangular window that displayed her tanned torso.

The wide straps across her slender shoulders had gold-colored accents that appeared to be small clasps. Strappy detailing that mirrored the upper half of the piece encircled her narrow waist as well as another set just a few inches below the first.

The garment rose high enough on either side to reach her rib cage, which showed off a faint tan line that was a narrow strip across her shapely hips and grew gradually lighter as it neared the center of her body.

Lindsay arched her back slightly and crossed one lean thigh in front of the other, accentuating her hourglass shape.

She raised both toned arms, elbows bent, and appeared to have loosely gathered her streaked blonde tresses into both hands behind her head. Her hair was parted off center and a few wavy tendrils escaped to frame her delicate features.

She gazed off camera, her bright blue eyes defined by dark, full lashes. An almost imperceptible smile played upon her rosy lips.

Lindsay accessorized with a tiny gold-colored drop pendant on a thin sparkling chain.

Lindsay geotagged her location in tropical Antigua, and the background suggests that the images were taken in the public area of a resort.

Multiple small tables and chairs were scattered across the large room, providing a number of spots for intimate seating. There was a spectacularly designed tile floor with a turquoise, cream, and gold mandala pattern that brought some visual interest to the crisp white furniture and dark wood tables.

Lindsay’s devoted Instagram followers flooded the comments section with kind and flattering words and adoring emoji.

“Always a goddess,” declared one fan, adding a series of fire symbols afterwards.

“Mood,” stated another, referring to the caption and following the comment with applause emoji.