Kylie Jenner Looks Stunning, Racy On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Hong Kong’

Mega-celebrity Kylie Jenner wowed her 188 million Instagram followers with her most recent post late Saturday night. The stunning brunette shared a photograph of herself on the cover of the newly released August issue of Vogue Hong Kong, in which she looked incredibly chic and sultry.

The post garnered almost 745,000 likes and thousands of comments in less than 20 minutes after it was uploaded.

Kylie posed against a white backdrop perched on the edge of a shiny chair that looked like it was formed out of liquid silver.

It featured a wide, rounded seat with curved armrests and a low back. Light bounced off the smooth, polished surface and clean lines of the design.

An intense beauty light spilled over Kylie, which illuminated her striking features and cast faint shadows of her silhouette against the wall behind her.

She wore a deep burgundy dress made from a glossy material that clung to her curves and reflected more light than the chair on which she sat. It was a wrap design with a low-cut neckline that plunged well below her alluring cleavage, revealing the smooth skin of her decolletage.

One half of the dress crossed over the other in the front, and was cinched around her slender waist with a small metal buckle and a long strap that draped against the side of Kylie’s shapely hip.

It featured broad, severely tailored shoulders that transitioned into long fitted sleeves that ended past her wrists.

The texture of the garment formed visually interesting creases that created play between highlight and shadow, which extended across her entire figure.

The skirt appeared to be calf-length in the back, but the bias cut of the hem opened wide in the front, enough to display almost all of Kylie’s bare left thigh as well as a glimpse of the underside of her right.

In addition to a little sexy skin, the seductive design of the dress also showed off a pair of slick, black thigh-high boots.

She relaxed her arms and placed both palms, finger outstretched, demurely on the inside of her legs. Her nails were manicured into an oval shape and painted opaque white.

Her long dark tresses were parted off center and slipped over her right shoulder, grazing the side of her voluptuous bust.

Kylie accessorized with a chunky gold choker with thick links that descended in size as they moved further toward the clasp in the back.