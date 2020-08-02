Dolly Castro Slays In A Black Chain Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Dolly Castro went full bombshell as she rocked a scanty little ensemble in her latest Instagram pic on Saturday night. The model flashed some skin while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Dolly looked like a total smokeshow while she rocked a black bikini. The skimpy top featured gold chain straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that showed off her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms clung tightly around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they accentuated her round booty and thighs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with large, gold dangling earrings.

Dolly posed with her legs in a swimming pool for the photo. She had her back arched and her backside pushed out as she placed both hands in front of her on the side. She arched her back and wore a steamy expression on her face while soaking up some sun. She geotagged her location as Riviera Maya.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in straight, wet strands that fell down her back and clung to the tops of her shoulders.

Dolly has become very popular on the social media platform, and currently boasts more than 6.1 million followers. Many of those fans make short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button over 93,000 times within the first six hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,300 messages during that time.

“You look outstanding and that bikini is unbelievable Dolly always classy,” one follower stated.

“You have encouraged me a lot as a mum, Entrepreneur, entertainer and a wife…Ya energy is [fire emoji],” another gushed.

“Cooling off those beautiful curves today gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are the most beautiful and most voluptuous woman in this world,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her put her hourglass curves on full display in revealing outfits. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tight tops, and racy lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dolly recently delighted her supporters when she posed in a white monokini at the beach. That post has collected more than 125,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.