Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free While Showing Some Skin In A Plunging White Robe

Jennifer Lopez rocked an understated look for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The singer stunned fans as she showed off her bare face just after waking up.

In the gorgeous photo, Jennifer looked dazzling as she posed for a selfie without her usual cover of makeup. She opted for a very natural look as she seemed to kick off her weekend with a relaxing outdoor lounge session.

JLo wore nothing but a white robe with her initials monogrammed in gold lettering. The rob appeared to be fluffy and soft as she left it open a bit at the top to show off a little extra skin. She titled her head to the side and had one arm resting next to her as the other was extended out to snap the picture of herself.

She wore a sleepy and smoldering expression on her face as she gave a blank stare into the camera. She wore her long, brown hair in a deep side part. She styled the locks in voluminous curls that looked to be from the day before. The strands fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

In the background of the photo, a sunlit sky and plenty of luscious green trees were visible. In the caption of the post, she wished her followers a good day and revealed that the photo reflected her “morning” look.

Jennifer’s over 127 million followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 1.9 million times within the first 12 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave their opinions on the post, which raked in over 21,000 messages during that time.

“I think my eyes are broken….i can’t stop staring,” one follower gushed.

“Natural beauty! Simply gorgeous,” another wrote.

“You demonstrate every day the incredible person you are, completely enlightened,” a third comment read.

“Good morning Jennifer your morning face is just beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

JLo is no stranger to putting her flawless figure in the spotlight. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and skintight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she posed in a skimpy white Guess bathing suit that flaunted her sideboob as she celebrated the first official weekend of the summer out on the water. To date, that post has reeled in more than 1.7 million likes and over 11,000 comments.