Reese Witherspoon Looks Stunning While Wearing A Pair Of Tight Jeans & A White Top

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share her latest book club pick. The Oscar winner looked stunning as she posed for the camera.

In the snap, Reese looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a pair of tight jeans. The denim hugged her curvy hips and fit snugly around her thighs.

She paired the bottoms with a casual, yet classy, white top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and detailing around the shoulders and chest area. The garment also featured a low cut neckline. She accessorized the style with a gold chain around her neck and a pair of small hoop earrings. She also wore a ring on her finger.

Reese sat on an outdoor wicker bench for the snap. She had one leg crossed over the other as she placed both of her hands in front of her and held up the book. Sitting next to her was a drink with a blue and white striped paper straw, complete with a lipstick stain.

A tan and white gingham pillow was also propped behind her back. In the background, some green foliage and a tree trunk could be seen as the sun streamed down on the actress.

Reese wore her shoulder length blond hair parted to the side. The golden locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders.

Many of Reese’s over 23.5 million followers didn’t hesitate when it came to showing their support for the post. Fans clicked the like button on the pic more than 138,000 times within the first ten hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 930 remarks on the shot during that time.

“I LOVE REESES BOOK CLUB, I LOVE READING THESE EMPOWERING BOOKS,” one follower wrote.

“This one looks good,” stated another.

“Thank you for all these wonderful recommendations! I can’t wait to dive in to this next one,” declared a third social media user.

“Ahhh you’re so prettyyy,” a fourth comment read.

The Sweet Home Alabama star often gives her input on books with her supporters. She’s also been known to turn her favorite books into movies and television shows featuring strong female leads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reese recently delighted her fans when she spoke out about empowering women in an online snap that featured her flaunting her killer legs in a ruffled dress. To date, that pic has earned nearly 400,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.