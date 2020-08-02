Donald Trump’s Reelection Campaign Is Reportedly ‘In Crisis’

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is “in crisis,” The Washington Post reported on Saturday.

In virtually all public polls, Trump is trailing Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only produced an unprecedented public health catastrophe — which Trump, it seems, is struggling to deal with — but also devastated the U.S. economy.

Recently, the commander-in-chief demoted his campaign manager Brad Parscale, replacing him with longtime Republican operative Bill Stepien.

He also canceled Republican National Convention events and members of his team pulled television advertisements off the air.

“Struggling on multiple fronts, Trump’s campaign launched a major shake-up that included a broader review of strategy, spending and messaging while ads came off the air,” the report said, noting that “Trump himself is perhaps the greatest impediment to any successful campaign pivot.”

In recent weeks, Trump campaign officials — who believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will be the defining issue of the 2020 presidential election — have reportedly tried to reassess and change their strategy.

On Wednesday, according to individuals briefed on the matter, the campaign held a “call to arms” meeting, concluding that they need to make significant changes in order to beat Biden in November.

However, the president has struggled to stay on message.

He spent the past week railing against mail-in voting and floated delaying the election. The suggestion was swiftly rejected by both Democrats and Republicans.

In addition, Trump has been reluctant to embrace his advisers’ strategy of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, touting “unproven miracle cures,” attacking his own administration officials and apparently undermining their efforts.

“The turbulent final week of July capped a month that may rank among the most ominous of Trump’s term in office, marked by erratic behavior and flashing warning signs.”

The campaign will end its advertising pause on Monday, with new ads targeting Biden. The video clips will allegedly paint Biden as a puppet of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

The ads are expected to air in the swing states of Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Trump team’s attacks on Biden seem to have been ineffective, given that he has only expanded his lead in the polls.

As The Washington Post noted, the Democrat has stayed out of the spotlight, campaigning virtually and seldom leaving his Delaware home.

A Biden campaign official said that this was “absolutely a strategic decision.”

“We don’t let him pull us off of our message and we don’t play his game,” the official said of Trump.