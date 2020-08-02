Jordyn Woods Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Little Black Dress

Jordyn Woods stunned in her latest Instagram upload, posing in a little black dress that showed off her cleavage. She shared the two-photo series with her 11.5 million followers on Saturday, August 1.

Though Jordyn did not tag the location of the pictures, based on her caption of the slideshow — in which she quoted the most famous line from The Wizard of Oz — she seemed to be at her house. She modeled on a gray couch, numerous pillows behind her. The midnight blue night sky appeared through her large glass doors. Black and white art was hung on her wall.

Jordyn wore a low-cut dark frock that clung to her every curve. One sleeve slid down her arm, exposing her bare shoulder. The neckline of the ensemble flaunted her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The tight-fitting garment also accentuated her curvaceous derriere. The dress ended at her knees, her bare legs on display.

Jordyn wore her hair in cornrows and pulled back into a bun. As for her jewelry, she chose to accessorize with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.

In the first image, Jordyn propped herself up on the sofa by kneeling and placing her hands in front of her. She looked straight ahead at the camera, her lips slightly parted. From this angle, the plunging dress dipped low, her chest on full display.

The second snap was more playful, with Jordyn puckering her lips and wearing a slight smile on her face. Once again, she made eye contact with the lens. She posed on the couch in the same position as she did in the earlier shot, though her body was at a slightly different angle.

Jordyn’s ardent fans were quick to respond to the Instagram series in the comments of the slideshow, showering her with compliments and praise. While many replied with rows of emoji, others left her lengthier messages.

“The view and the view,” shared one person, punctuating their comment with a smiley face with heart eyes.

“So pretty,” added another, following up their message with a flame emoji.

“Come thruuuuuu jordyyyyy,” wrote a third social media user.

“A whole queen,” declared a fourth follower, adding a row of heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up more than 140,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

This is just the latest flirty upload that Jordyn decided to share on the platform. Recently, she posted a picture of herself wearing a tiny white top paired with denim jeans.