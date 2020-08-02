Pregnant Arianny Celeste Sizzles Poolside In Lavender Bikini: ‘The Mama’

Arianny Celeste showed off her bikini body this afternoon in a shot of herself enjoying life poolside. Her Instagram followers appeared to enjoy the peek into her pregnancy and summer fun.

The UFC ring girl made a comment about her enjoyment of the two-piece swimsuit while she waits to give birth. Nearly 4,300 Instagrammers hit the “like” button to express their delight at her photo, and dozens also left her a reply, praising her pregnancy body and glow.

“Nanny, you look so good girly! Glowing mama,” gushed one follower.

“Loving this suit and color, Bella! You look perfect,” a second fan wrote, including a flame and heart emoji.

“You look incredible. You’re going to make an amazing mommy. I hope you’re having a great weekend,” replied a third Instagrammer.

“THIS CAPTION! Very well said. I hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Saturday Night, my beautiful and gorgeous angel,” a fourth devotee gushed including an array of flame emoji and blushing heart kiss blowing smilies.

Arianny posted a series of two pictures. In both, she’s wearing a cute lavender bikini from Revolve. The strapless top featured a ruffle with a bow tied in the center of her breasts. It showed off her ample cleavage, which pressed out over the top. The matching bottoms also had gauzy ruffles over each hip, and it dipped down in front to show off her growing baby belly.

Arianny’s fingernails had a light blue manicure, which she has seemed to have since she announced that her baby is a boy. In the first shot, the mother-to-be arrested one hand on her growing bump and the other on a matching purple pool floaty she seemed to be lounging atop. The second picture showed the UFC octagon girl with her arm resting on her head.

The model wore her highlighted long brown hair down, and it fell over her shoulder. She placed a wide-brimmed brown sunhat on top of her head to help shade her face from the sunlight as she relaxed by the refreshing looking pool in the background. She accessorized her summery look with various gold chains in different lengths, which hung down into her cleavage. She also had a ring on her finger, a cuff bracelet around her wrist, and a black hair tie around the other one.

Arianny is no stranger to showing off in her bikinis this summer as her stomach expands to accommodate her growing tummy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her changing body in a yellow two-piece.