Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Flaunts Her Derriere In Cheeky Bikini & Matches Shirtless Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger praised her own selfie game after posing with her boyfriend.

Nicole Scherzinger gave fans a small glimpse of her peachy posterior while posing with her boyfriend. On Saturday, the 42-year-old Pussycat Dolls star took to Instagram to share a hot shot of the couple enjoying each other’s company in a gorgeous setting.

Nicole was the photographer, and she praised her own “selfie game” in the caption of her post. She also used a string of emoji that were representations of what her fans were seeing in her picture. They included a flexed bicep, collision symbol, smiley face, palm tree, and sweat droplets.

Nicole and her beau, 35-year-old former rugby player Thom Evans, appeared to be in a tropical locale. They were standing in the shade underneath a canopy of trees, and a few large palm fronds were sprouting up from behind Nicole. The sun lit up the long, pointy leaves. It looked like the lovebirds were on a sandy walkway beside a dazzling stretch of calm water. Large boulders lined the edge of the water, which was crystal clear in the shallow area near land. Further away, it became a pretty turquoise color. Another shore was visible in the distance. It boasted a dense tropical forest that sloped upwards on the side of a mountain or hill.

To take the selfie, Nicole held the camera up and as far away as her arm would allow her to. She was wearing a sporty blue bikini constructed out of a stretchy jersey fabric. Her top was a bralette with a sports bra silhouette, and it provided plenty of coverage. However, her matching bottoms had a cheeky cut that exposed a generous amount of her curvy derriere.

Nicole was standing to the side, which showcased her flat, sculpted stomach and strong back. She wore her thick dark hair pushed over to one side, and her bronze skin looked smooth and flawless. As for Thom, he had on a pair of blue shorts that matched his girlfriend’s bikini. They had a button fly and button details on the sides. The athlete flaunted his muscular physique by going shirtless. His six pack and powerful chest muscles were on full show as he faced the camera.

“Beautiful people! Make some beautiful babies!!!!” suggested hairstylist Sunnie Brook in response to Nicole’s post.

“We love a matching couple,” another message read.

“Blue is the warmest colour,” wrote a third admirer.

“Literally the QUEEN of selfies!!” gushed a fourth fan.

Before she demonstrated her selfie skills, Nicole showed off her dancing skills in another Instagram upload. She filmed herself wearing the same bikini as she performed a TikTok dance indoors. Thom was sitting in a chair behind her, but he never glanced in her direction.