’90 Day Fiancé’: Paul Staehle Claims Karine Martins Has Gone Missing After Filing Restraining Order

90 Day Fiancé cast member Paul Staehle is claiming his wife, Karine Martins, has gone missing with their son, Pierre, according to a report from Us Weekly.

On Friday, July 31, the TLC personality shared a series of Instagram Story videos that showed him laying in a hospital bed while wearing a mask. He told his followers that he was waiting for test results and that he had been contacted by neighbors, who informed him that Karine had taken off with Pierre.

“Karine took off with Pierre and I don’t know where they are,” he said.

Paul claimed the Brazilian woman was picked up by a strange man and that she didn’t take a car seat for their 16-month-old baby boy. He went on to say that he reached out to Karine’s mother, who was “worried for her safety” and “wants to get a hold of her” but that she was unable to do so because Karine’s phone has been shut off. He then requested that his followers reach out to the mother-of-one and ask her to contact her family back home.

The 37-year-old then posted that he had tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease and was receiving treatment for the illness. He said he wanted to make it clear to everyone that he has never cheated on Karine, and that he wasn’t sure how he contracted the STD.

Several hours later, he returned to the social media platform to share another update. Paul announced that his wife had filed a “full restraining order” against him and that he was still unable to locate the 23-year-old woman and his child.

“I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all,” he said.

He also shared two images of the official documents, which stated that he was “armed and dangerous.” The documents also showed Karine’s written statement, which claimed that she had been raped and abused by her husband and that he was holding on to her green card and other documents. She wrote that she was “not allowed to leave the house.”

“I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us,” she wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple’s home was recently visited by the police on two different occasions. The officers were initially summoned after Paul threatened to seek “full custody” of the couple’s child. He said he only threatened to take the little boy because he noticed Karine talking to a Brazilian lawyer about possible divorce and moving back to Brazil with the child.

During the second incident, Paul claimed his wife called the police because she believed he was trying to prevent her from using her phone. He said the internet in their home had gone out, but Karine insisted he was trying to block her communication with the outside world.

Paul’s videos and photos about the situation have since been deleted, but the information was reposted by popular reality TV blogger John Yates.