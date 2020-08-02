Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Her Newly Decorated Nursery Just In Time For The New Baby

Joy-Anna Duggar will be delivering her second child, a girl, this month. She is gearing up to be a mother of two little ones very soon and that means a bit of redecorating in the baby’s room with a little help from her sisters, Jana and Jessa. The expectant mom decided to film the process and she posted it on YouTube for fans to see.

The Counting On star decided to let her older siblings use their decorating skills to come up with the perfect nursery for the new baby. She said that she is just terrible at decorating, so she asked for their help and they happily said yes. They also had to combine it with a boy theme as well since Joy-Anna’s son Gideon, 2, would be sharing the room with his sister. The two girls went out shopping and brought the items that they found back to her house. In addition, Jessa grabbed an unused rug that she had at her house to see if Joy-Anna would like it. She warned her that it’s a bit bright and that she could change her mind if she didn’t like it.

The older Duggar girls also bought a large photo of a cow, which they hung right above the crib. After rearranging some of the furniture, including Gideon’s bed, the nursery was pretty well set. However, Joy-Anna later said that she and husband Austin Forsyth decided that the red rug was a bit too bold for them, so they went out and got something different. They now have a light-colored rug instead of the red one.

TLC Press

Gideon had his wooden toy box with his favorites things next to his bed. To give the room a pop of color, Joy-Anna added a green covering and pillows on her son’s bed. There is also a wooden dresser that is has a changing table on top. A couple of plants were added for decoration and a mini table and chairs that was stuck in the corner by the crib. Everything seemed to come together and Joy-Anna was thrilled with the end result.

Duggar fans are convinced that Jessa is pregnant again, however, this video of her helping with the nursery may just prove that there really isn’t a baby bump on her after all. She wore a black skirt and a black and white striped top that seemingly showed no bulging belly at all. She also helped to shove a heavy mattress into the hallway with no problem at all.