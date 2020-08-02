Angela Simmons Wows In Daisy Dukes & Hot Pink Heels

Angela Simmons recently took to her Instagram account to post a three-photo set of herself modeling in skimpy shorts and high heels. The Growing Up Hip Hop star shared the slideshow with her 6.7 million followers on Saturday, August 1.

Angela wore an oversized white tee emblazoned with a multicolored floral pattern. She paired the top with light-wash Daisy Dukes that featured rips on the hem. The distressed shorts rode up so high that her thighs were on full display, and her long legs seemed to stretch on forever. She rocked hot pink heels, a bright pop of color added to her ensemble.

Angela’s hair was deeply parted, her roots dark. As her straight strands cascaded down her back and shoulder, her locks transitioned to a caramel shade. Her lengthy tresses reached her midriff.

As for her jewelry, Angela opted to accessorize with a chunky, beaded necklace and a watch on one wrist. She also wore diamond studs in her ears.

In the first picture of the series, Angela leaned against a door frame and looked directly at the camera. Her lips were slightly parted. While one arm fell by her side, the other held on to the sliding door. She bent one leg at the knee, tucking her foot behind her other calf.

The second image depicted Angela posing next to a kids’ basketball hoop. Once again, she stared straight at the lens, a serious expression on her face. Her lips were pursed in a straight line. The third snap looked almost identical to the first, only with a slight shift in position.

Angela’s millions of followers were quick to react to her latest Instagram slideshow in the comments of the post. While many left her rows of flame emoji, other fans chose to leave the reality star lengthier messages.

“Everyday you getting prettier and prettier well on your grown woman sh*tt,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their comment with multiple heart-eye emoji, as well as a smiley face with its tongue sticking out.

“Dem shoesssss,” gushed a second person, adding a flame to their message.

“My beautiful queen,” declared a third follower, including a red heart.

“Simply Beautiful Inside and Out,” said a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the set racked up more than 80,000 likes and received close to 800 comments.

