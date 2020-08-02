‘RHOD’ Star Kameron Westcott Strikes A Pose In The Bright Sunlight: ‘Lake Barbie Part Two’

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott enjoyed her time in the sun earlier today when she shared a few gorgeous snaps with her Instagram followers taken at Lake Austin, Texas.

According to her caption, Kameron is with her “girlies” on a trip, and she hashtagged “#RHOD,” which led many of her fans to think the photographs were taken while on with her castmates, which has reportedly resumed filming for the upcoming fifth season.

She joked that today’s pictures were from “Lake Barbie part two,” as she also posted a few snaps from the same location yesterday.

In the first photo, Kameron posed for the camera by standing on the cobblestone courtyard with her hand behind her head. She wore what appeared to be a one-shoulder white top with a big flower adornment that matched her earrings.

On her lower half, she rocked a calf-length pink skirt patterned with leaves. Kameron accessorized her sunny day outfit with a wide-brimmed sunhat perched atop her stick-straight blond hair, sunglasses, and a big pink bag. For her footwear, the SparkleDog Food founder wore a simple pair of flats.

Her second pic was similar to the first, except she changed up the position of her head.

The reality star’s environment looked like paradise with vibrant green trees lining the water in the background and a palm tree perched on the lush verdant lawn behind her. A potted plant with white flowers at its base was visible on the precipice of the patio, and a comfortable-looking daybed decorated with pillows and a wicker frame sat in the corner of the frame.

Kameron’s post became popular quickly with her fans and followers. It did not take long for her upload to accumulate over 1,000 likes and dozens of comments. She even took the time to respond to the majority of comments left by her supporters.

“Lake Barbie is everything So gorgeous as always my sparkle queen,” gushed one fan alongside several sparkling pink heart emoji.

“Ok Kameron, I’m dying to know…do you have someone follow you around all day taking pics and shooting [TikTok] videos? Lol! Love you girl! (Love them btw!),” joked another.

“Haha I wish!! How convenient would that be??” Kameron responded with two laughing emoji.

“Wow this trip is a fashion moment. Can’t wait to watch it!” exclaimed a third admirer.

“You are so gorgeous! This outfit is so cute and looks so good on you! Have a blast! That weather!” chimed in a fourth contributor.