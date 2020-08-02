‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Looks Bronzed & Beautiful In Cleavage-Baring Yellow Bikini

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice gave her 2 million Instagram followers an incredible view of her toned body on Saturday with a short clip showing her wearing a strapless yellow bikini. The reality star showcased her killer body and ample cleavage in the footage while discussing a new self-tanner she loves.

In her caption, Teresa said she had been using Miami Gorgeous self-tanner for “more than the years” she’s “spent in the sun.” According to the mother-of-four, that specific brand gives her perfect natural coverage without any problems.

She then thanked the brand for helping her maintain her tan during quarantine and tagged their official account. Teresa also offered a discount code to her followers. In the concluding line for her message, the television personality tagged makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio and her hair extensionist.

In the short video, the cameraperson slowly zoomed in on Teresa while she listed the reasons she loves Miami Gorgeous, claiming it’s “natural-looking, streak-free, and easy to apply.”

The 48-year-old rocked a sexy string swimsuit that put her gorgeous curves on display. On her upper half, Teresa wore a bandeau bikini top with alterable cups, leaving enough space between them to give fans a teasing glimpse of her breasts. Her high-waisted bottoms tied at the sides and flattered her chiseled stomach, as well as her curvy booty.

She appeared to pose for the video outdoors in front of a pool, with a palm frond visible over her shoulder. Teresa’s long dark hair was styled into loose waves that cascaded down her side. To accessorize, she wore large hoop earrings, a gold necklace with a diamond pendant, and several bracelets.

Teresa’s fans went wild over the breathtaking post, and within seven hours of going live it had racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 700 comments. More than 312,000 people viewed the clip.

Her long-time friend and RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania left a row of flame emoji in her comment, as did Teresa’s estranged husband, Joe Giudice.

Hundreds of her admirers showered her in compliments and said she looked “ageless” and incredible in her bathing suit.

“@teresagiudice like seriously YOU ARE STUNNING. LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU” raved one devotee.

“Joe is definitely missing you excuse me hot mama,” chimed in another.

“Eat your heart out joe! She is the best the version of herself now,” wrote a third person.

“@teresagiudice so fun to look at u!!!! Beautifulllll!!!! So much has changed in your life and u just keep on blossom,” contributed a fourth Instagrammer.