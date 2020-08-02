‘RHONJ’ Season 11 To ‘Revolve’ Around Teresa Giudice’s Life ‘Post Split,’ Source Claims

A recent Hollywood Life exclusive shared new information on what fans can expect from the upcoming eleventh season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. The new episodes will allegedly “revolve” heavily around Teresa Giudice, and “what’s going on in her life, post split.”

Her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, is now residing in Italy amid his ongoing legal troubles in the United States.

There will also be a focus on safety as production works hard to ensure CDC guidelines are followed amid the pandemic.

The new report is similar to what The Inquisitr reported a few days ago regarding Teresa taking center stage, but offers more details on what viewers should anticipate from Season 11.

“The show is doing a great job trying to create bubbles and a safe environment for everyone. You’re going to see a lot of inside their homes so they can control who comes and goes and keep it safe for everyone,” spilled the source.

When the ladies are not filming inside their homes, the insider revealed they would be spending quite a bit of time “down at the Jersey Shore.”

In regards to Teresa’s dating life, the source is staying quiet about whether or not she has a new man, although they did reveal that dating during the pandemic has been complicated. Even though Teresa is technically single now, it’s not easy to get out there with all of the “COVID-19 restrictions” in place.

Brian Arch / Getty Images

The publication also exclusively learned that Teresa and Joe were hoping to meet up later this year if travel restrictions loosen up so that he can be reunited with his four daughters, Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella.

“Teresa’s next plan to see Joe is in The Bahamas in the fall,” said another source close to the television personality.

However, the planned trip is not a vacation, but rather a chance for Teresa to support Joe during his upcoming “celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ojani Noa.” The match is currently planned for October 24.

Another insider with ties to Joe said he was very “excited” that Noa is a trained athlete as he has been “looking for a competitive fight and now he has one. He can’t wait until the gyms open so he can begin working with a trainer.”

Yesterday, Teresa’s sister-in-law and fellow castmate Melissa Gorga shared a new Instagram post confirming that RHONJ had officially resumed filming for Season 11. She was accompanied by her close friend and another RHONJ star, Jackie Goldschnieder.