Jessa Duggar Has The Perfect Response After Someone Mentioned A Baby Bump

Jessa Duggar has become the queen of comebacks and on Saturday, she had to once again respond to someone who assumed something that was seemingly not true. The Counting On star posted an innocent Instagram share of her son Henry that somehow got switched over to the topic of baby bumps.

Jessa wanted to show off her middle child’s brand new haircut. The collage of photos consisted of the before and after pics of Henry. The top two had his blond mop of curly hair hanging over his forehead. The bottom snaps revealed a whole different look on the little guy. It was shorter with his bangs slicked back to make him appear more grown up. While most fans commented on how cute the 3-year-old looked, one particular follower wanted to know when Jessa would be announcing her fourth pregnancy. That’s when the Duggar daughter hopped back on the social media platform to clap back with what was deemed the perfect response.

“There’s no baby behind the bump— only tacos. Thanks for asking,” Jessa said with a laughing face added.

This hasn’t been the only time that fans have insisted that they have seemed to have noticed a bump on the mom-of-three. They have seen her wearing loose dresses lately. That seemed to be a huge hint that she is expecting another child, according to Duggar fans. However, Jessa’s comment seemingly means that she is not pregnant right now.

Her clap back seemed to be a big hit among her 2.2 million Instagram followers. Most loved what she had to say, as they mentioned in the comment section. Others pointed out that she just had a child a year ago as well.

“Best response to an intrusive question ever!” one of Jessa’s followers said.

“Yessssss your response is everything!” another fan replied.

“We all have the same taco bump. Dang Covid,” a third person remarked.

Jessa revealed in her caption how her son liked his new haircut, especially since his curly locks won’t be hanging in his eyes anymore. But she did admit that she misses his curls. According to a few of her followers, Henry looks very much like his dad, Ben Seewald, now with shorter hair.

One of Jessa’s loose dresses was featured in a recent Instagram share as she was pushing her daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, in a baby swing out in their backyard. The dress did have plenty of room for hiding a pregnancy, but as many some pointed out, it may just be a comfortable wardrobe choice for the summer.