Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Peachy Backside In A Colorful Bikini & Declares Love For White Claws

Chanel West Coast enjoyed her drink on a lake.

Chanel West Coast took to Instagram today to share a set of three new bikini pics with her 3.4 million followers. The Ridiculousness star also declared her love for the alcoholic beverage that she was photographed posing with.

The 31-year-old musician and model was showing off her curvy derriere in a two-piece with a revealing cheeky back. The cute swimsuit was blue with a flashy floral print that included shades of pink, purple, and yellow. Chanel’s top boasted a bralette silhouette with an elongated keyhole accent in the center. The small cutout teased a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The garment also had thin spaghetti straps and a wide back band.

The bottom half of the bathing suit had a low fixed front and skinny side straps. In her first photo, Chanel was posing with her backside angled toward the camera. This revealed that the seat of her bottoms was bordering on a thong cut. She was standing on a small dock located on a lake. The blue water stretched out far behind her, but the opposite shore could be seen in the distance. Beyond it, a forest of dense trees blanketed a mountain range.

Chanel had a White Claw in her right hand, and she was resting the can on top of a sturdy metal pole next to the dock. Her right foot was flat on the ground, while the toes of her left foot were pointed. She also had her left leg popped forward and out to the side. She was turning the upper part of her body back towards the camera to give her photographer a flirty smile over her shoulder. However, her eyes were closed.

Chanel was facing forward in her second snapshot. She had her head thrown back so that her face was raised up to the sky, and her left hand was behind her head. This accentuated her taut midsection and her hourglass shape by stretching her body out.

Chanel had her back to the camera in her final photo. Her brunette mane cascaded all the way down to the top of her booty. The golden ends of a few ombre locks were pictured hanging in the air as if Chanel had just tossed her hair back when the picture was snapped.

It wasn’t long before the compliments from the “Sharon Stoned” singer’s fans came pouring in.

“Absolutely beautiful and perfect,” read one message in the comments section of her post.

“Lookin like a snack,” another fan wrote.

“Great butt Chanel,” a third remark read.

“Damn baby got back!” a fourth admirer enthused.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel also wowed her fans by flaunting her pert posterior in a neon green miniskirt.