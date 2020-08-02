Addison Rae Easterling Stuns In A Series Of Glamorous Selfies

Addison Rae Easterling is serving looks.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 1 to deliver three jaw dropping selfies. The 19-year-old looked gorgeous with a full face of makeup on as she posed in front of a slightly smudged mirror and tried out a variety of playful poses.

Easterling kept it causal with a plain white hoodie. She wore her long dark hair slicked back behind her head, a few loose strands framing her face. She showed off a fresh new acrylic manicure of extra long, bright yellow nails. She went without her usual gold hoop earrings and instead accessorized simply with a gold Cartier ring on her middle finger.

Easterling showed off some ruby red lipstick that made her her lips pop and a dramatic eye makeup look that enhanced her already gorgeous bright brown eyes.

The teen often likes to mix things up and include both serious and silly selfies in her posts and this time was no different. In the first photo, she rested one hand along the side of her face as she stared seductively into the camera, her lips slightly parted. In the second photo, she did a similar pose but this time flashed a smile at the camera, showing off her ultra white teeth. She went with a more serious look in her third snapshot, her eyes fixed on the camera.

Easterling’s caption was simply a banana emoji with no explanation with how it tied into the photos she shared. Unsurprisingly, the post earned a plethora of likes, reaching over 1 million in only one hour after it was shared. The social media sensation boasts a total of 24.5 million followers on Instagram as well as an unbelievable 53.4 million followers on TikTok where she is known for her viral dancing videos.

On this particular post, the teen’s many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning beauty. Others tried desperately to get her attention or a reply back.

“Addison please reply I would flip out and it would make my day!!!” wrote one fan.

“That winged liner though,” remarked another person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, President Trump has threatened multiple times to get TikTok banned in the United States via an executive order due to security concerns. He noted he might do this as soon as Saturday but did not set an exact date. Nevertheless, Vanessa Pappas, the U.S. general manager for the app, claims she is not worried about the future of the social media platform.