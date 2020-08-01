Kim Kardashian Posts Photos Of Her Wedding As Divorce Rumors Heat Up

Kim Kardashian posted over half a dozen photos of her wedding day to her Instagram stories on Saturday as rumors that she might divorce husband Kanye West continue to swirl.

Kim began the series of photos wishing fashion designer Riccardo Tisci a happy birthday. Riccardo turned 46 on August 1 and is known for his work with Burberry, Versace, and Givenchy. He has frequently designed for members of the Kardashian family in the past.

The first image shows Kim and Riccardo with their faces together for a selfie as she makes a kissy face towards him while wearing her wedding frock. The next in the series shows the designer along with Kanye and Kim for what appears to be a candid shot.

The following photos all show Kim in her white haute couture dress as Riccardo measures and tweaks the floor-length lace gown. In another photo, he works on the second dress that she wore on her big day.

The final image shows Kim naked except for a pair of black tights as Riccardo and another individual waft a massive piece of gauzy white fabric trimmed in lace, which would eventually become her veil, over her.

The gown featured by the then-head of Givenchy was custom crafted for her for the couple’s nuptials in 2014 in Florence. it features a triangular cut out at the waist, a thin white belt and a top that reaches past her collarbones. The skirt hugs her hips and then flares out at her knees, trailing behind her along the ground.

The lace sleeves extend to her wrists, while the back is open except for the white belt. In all the photos, Riccardo is either chatting with her, looking on, or appears in the background.

While the post isn’t aimed at addressing speculation over her marriage, it comes just as Kim and Kanye are facing rumors that their relationship is on the rocks. The drama began after Kanye appeared at a campaign function in South Carolina where he revealed to the world that he and his wife had considered aborting their eldest daughter North.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

While he later apologized to her for airing their private matter in public, he retreated to his Wyoming ranch without his partner. There, he entertained a series of high profile friends, but reports indicate that his wife isn’t one of his trusted group.

Kim later flew to see him and the couple reunited with a tear-filled conversation that led some to speculate that she was letting the rapper know that she wanted to end their marriage.