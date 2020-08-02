Kelly Brook Shows Off Her Curves In Gold Swimsuit For New Calendar Photo

Kelly Brook posed on a very tall pile of sand.

British bombshell Kelly Brook teased her fans with another behind-the-scenes look at a steamy photo shoot for her new calendar. The glamour model uploaded the stunning snapshot to her Instagram account on Saturday, and she shared a brief description of the vibe that she was going for.

Kelly, 40, recently revealed that she’s been shooting photos for her calendar in the town of Dorking, which is located in Surrey, England. In the previous image that she shared, she was flaunting her massive cleavage in a gauzy white shirt. The model was braless, and her bottoms also weren’t visible. Kelly revealed that she was trying to make it look like she was posing in Ibiza, and her latest photo had a similar theme. However, this time her goal was to recreate the look of a Dubai sand dune.

Kelly’s choice of attire was a metallic gold bathing suit. Her ample bust was spilling out of the garment’s low scooped front. The swimsuit also had a cheeky back and a high leg that showed off her peachy posterior and toned thighs.

She was being photographed from the side as she posed on top of an extremely high pile of tan sand. Her Dorking dune almost looked like a wall of sand that was twice as tall as she was, due to the angle of the shot. There was a stepladder sitting next to a piece of camera equipment in the foreground of the photo.

Kelly was kneeling down with her hands on her knees. She leaned forward and posed with her back arched, which accentuated the curve of her shapely backside. She kept her rear-end hovering a few inches above the heels of her bare feet.

The model’s brunette hair was styled in glamorous waves with a deep side part. Her voluminous tresses cascaded down her back and spilled over her left shoulder as she turned her head toward the camera.

Kelly had a sultry look on her face. While the sun was shining bright, she appeared to be in the shade. The background of her picture included a clear blue sky and the top of a line of verdant trees.

In the caption of her post, she credited photographer Karis Kennedy for helping make her vision come to life. Her fans reacted to the behind-the-scenes look at their work by liking Kelly’s post over 12,000 times in the span of two hours. The also took to the comments section to express their love for the radio host.

“You were my teenage crush now you’re my midlife crisis,” read one message.

“You look incredible,” wrote another admirer.

“Best in the world at it again,” a third fan said.

“Damn, I’m so getting this calendar,” a fourth commenter declared.