Dixie D’Amelio Shares New Stunning Snapshots, Discusses Her Feelings About Graduating From High School

Dixie D'Amelio is getting open and honest.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 1 to share two stunning shapshots of herself. The 18-year-old graduated from high school yesterday and now she’s taking some time to reflect upon the past few years of her life.

The beautiful, close up photographs of Dixie D’Amelio were taken by popular photographer Bryant, whom she has worked with in the past for other photoshoots. D’Amelio rocked a white low cut tank top with thin spaghetti straps. She accessorized with several pearl earrings in each ear and a delicate chain necklace. She wore her long dark hair down naturally, a few loose stands framing her face. She appeared to wear some light makeup to enhance her already flawless features.

D’Amelio ran her tongue across her teeth playfully as she gazed into the camera. The second snapshot included in the post was taken at a slightly different angle but was just as stunning.

In her caption, D’Amelio got open and honest about her high school experience and how she feels about graduating. She discussed major changes that took place in her life over the last several years as well as the many ways in which she has grown and changed. D’Amelio did not deny that she had faced challenges during this time of her life and that there were many instances in which she just wanted to be done with high school. She also emphasized how she has become the person she is today due to the ups and downs during this time. The social media star concluded her statement by thanking everyone that had been a part of her high school experience, even those she’s no longer close with.

D’Amelio’s post got a ton of love online, racking up over 1 million likes in only a couple of hours. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her achievement.

“Congratulations Miss Dixie on successfully navigating the first scholastic benchmark. Very proud of you. Let the games & journey bring you lots of happiness,” wrote one fan.

“I’m so proud of you for graduating,” another Instagram user remarked.

“I’m so so proud of u and I’m so grateful to have an idol like u,” one more fan commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, D’Amelio and her younger sister Charli rocketed to fame on TikTok, establishing their places as some of the largest and most beloved creators on the platform. They have landed brand deals with big companies and even recently appeared on the cover of a digital publication.