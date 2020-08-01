Everson Griffen Shouldn’t Be Allowed To ‘Escape To The Green Bay Packers,’ Analyst Says

Everson Griffen has been heavily linked to the Green Bay Packers over the last few months, according to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report. He wrote on Saturday that if the Minnesota Vikings do anything with the rest of this offseason, they should find a way to make sure Griffen does not end up with their division rival.

He added that the Griffen’s former team and Packers are considered the biggest competitors to win the NFC North. The Pack made it all the way to the NFC Championship in 2019 and the Vikings won 10 games in 2019. Both are expected to outlast the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

It has the makings of quite the race,” the analyst wrote. “As training camps prepare to get underway, both teams are making final touches to their rosters to jockey for position.”

He added for either the Vikes or the Pack, the final touch could be adding Griffen to their defense. While some believe his days in Minnesota are over, the purple and gold are said to have not ruled out a reunion.

The writer admitted that it might seem odd to some to claim that bringing in a veteran edge rusher just as camps are about to start will change the balance of power in the NFC North. However, Davenport added if the Vikes’ are going to overtake the rest of the division, they’re going to need as much talent on the defensive side of the ball as possible. He also said that even more important than getting more defensive help is making sure their rival does not. Especially a player that knows his former team, as well as Griffen, does.

Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Griffen has spent his entire career in Minnesota up until now. He began his NFL career as a backup, starting just one of his first 59 appearances from 2010 to 2013. He then started all 16 games in 2014 and was a starter all the way through 2019.

Griffen’s sack numbers grew with his starts and he posted a career-high 13 in 2017. Both franchises considered the front runners for his services could benefit greatly from having a pass rusher of his caliber on their rosters, according to the analyst.

Over the course of his career, Griffen has reportedly earned the respect of more than one player in Green Bay, including offensive lineman Stu Courtney. Courtney is reportedly one of the players leading the charge to get Griffen on his team.

Davenport said Griffen is expected to make his decision on which team he will play for in the next few days.