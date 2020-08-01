Donald Trump Ripped After Twitter Adds Translation Function To His Tweet

On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump tweeted five words that were apparently unclear enough that Twitter felt compelled to add their translation option to the message, and social media users didn’t hesitate to rip Trump for the tweet.

“Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars!” Trump tweeted.

Underneath his tweet, Twitter added the “translate tweet” option, which when clicked changed the words to say the same thing.

Several people pointed out the translate option, joking that the president’s message was still incomprehensible.

Haha! Twitter added a "translate" function onto this tweet! Mine came up as https://t.co/9sYg3V9VKT pic.twitter.com/P1P97ISOlt — Kim Shepherd Ph.D (@DrKimShepherd) August 1, 2020

Others attacked Trump’s apparent intent, pointing out that a cut for employers doesn’t help individuals who have lost their employment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Payroll Tax Cuts don’t help people with no Payrolls. $1200 one time payment that goes right to bills isn’t going to be enough either. You spent trillions on the 1%, they don’t need anymore. Help out the ones in need or step aside so WE can!” wrote House candidate Russell Foster.

“There is bipartisan opposition to a payroll tax cut in the next stimulus package, which the White House had acknowledged and previously dropped, so it’s unclear what he means by this. Negotiations have ended today with some progress and the two parties are still far apart,” added Betsy Klein, a reporter for CNN.

It appears that Trump was referring to a meeting between White House officials and congressional Democrats, which took place earlier on Saturday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Democratic leaders Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said that while further discussions would be necessary to reach an agreement, the two sides had made progress towards finding a solution that they could agree on to ease the financial burden on those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As the Washington Post reported, at this point, aides are expected to review the finer details and everyone will gather again on Monday to continue hashing out an agreement.

In previous days, both sides had blasted each other, saying that they were far apart on finding common ground that would enable Congress to pass a stimulus bill. Democrats passed a $3 trillion spending package in May and are saying that they are holding out for more from Republicans. Meanwhile, Trump blamed Democrats for the delay.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

But people on Twitter were unimpressed with Trump’s attempt to weigh in on the issue, saying that his tweet sounded like a repeat of the cognitive test that he took in order to demonstrate that he wasn’t suffering from detention. Others mused that perhaps Trump was setting up a battle to attack Social Security in the US.