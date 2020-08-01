Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Curvaceous Booty In Tight Blue Leggings

Katya Elise Henry displayed her killer curves in on Instagram Saturday afternoon, wowing her 7.6 million loyal followers. The stunning fitness model posted a three image series of selfies taken in the mirror in front of a large marble countertop.

The sexy snaps racked up over 35,000 likes in just over 20 minutes after they went live.

Katya sizzled in an electric blue ensemble that hugged her curvaceous figure and left little to the imagination. The tiny halter top had thin straps that rested around the back of her neck and encircled her ribcage.

The front was a narrow piece of lightweight fabric that revealed both her ample cleavage and an alluring glimpse of underboob.

She put her narrow waist and incredibly toned abdominal muscles on full display. A horizontal line of definition trailed from just below her cleavage down the center of her torso.

The vibrant matching leggings had a wide cotton waistband that dipped into a ‘V’ in the front and back, and a fine-textured pattern that swelled across Katya’s insanely round booty. The high waist hugged the smallest part of her slim torso, accentuating her hourglass shape.

Katya’s long, black hair was styled straight and parted in the center. It hung halfway down her back in messy waves. She had two black hair ties around her left wrist.

Four lines of unidentifiable script were tattooed on her ribs, just below the supple curve of her breast.

She accessorized with multiple gold-colored bands on her both hands and an understated bracelet on one wrist. She also wore a tiny gold colored cross on a delicate chain around her neck.

In the first two images, Katya faced forward and held her phone in front of her, partially blocking her gorgeous face. Her eyes were focused on the screen to ensure the composition, and she smiled at the camera.

She stood with one shapely thigh behind the other in the primary photo. A small arch in her back accentuated her the curve of her voluptuous derriere.

The last snap pictured the brunette bombshell facing the camera with her amazing behind. She looked over one shoulder through her thick tresses and flaunted her assets.

Katya’s Instagram followers were eager to express their appreciation for her killer physique. Many fans left a series of affectionate emoji, but a number of them chose to put their adoration into words.

“More beautiful than any sunrise or sunset I’ve seen. I love you, stay you, stay true,” gushed one particularly devoted fan.

“You look so beautiful in blue!!” complimented a second person.