Olivia Pierson Flaunts Insane Curves In Purple Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Canadian internet model Olivia Pierson sent fans around the globe into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy new snapshot of herself on Saturday, August 1. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the content with her 3.1 million followers, and it quickly gained popularity among her followers.

The 30-year-old model, who is most famously known for starring in the E! series Relatively Nat & Liv, was photographed while seemingly inside of her residence. Olivia took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her front. She exuded a sexy vibe as she pushed her chest forward, smirked, and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens.

Olivia’s platinum blond hair was flipped to the right, and styled in loose curls as it cascaded down onto her shoulders.

However, it was Olivia’s famous and killer curves that stood out in the image, as she flaunted her physique with revealing two-piece lingerie.

She opted for a lavender bra which was designed with a sheer lace material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it struggled to contain her assets, exposing a great deal of cleavage. Olivia’s left hand, which lightly rested above her breasts, also drew attention to her chest.

The model teamed the intimate top with a matching pair of underwear that also did not conceal much of her figure. The briefs, which were designed with a high-rise cut, especially showed off her curvaceous hips and derriere. Their high-waisted design also drew eyes towards her flat core.

She finished the bedroom look off with just a pair of earrings and a a few rings.

In the caption, she noted that her lingerie was designed by Savage X Fenty, a brand founded by Rihanna. She also called that the bra and panty set “comfy and cute.”

The sizzling photo was met with a great deal of support and approval from her fans, garnering more than 18,000 likes in just one hour. Additionally, more than 220 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, looks, and revealing ensemble.

“So so cute,” one user wrote.

“This is a super cute set,” a second fan added.

“So beautiful, Olivia, love you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Super adorable,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Olivia has shared a great deal of eye-catching content this summer. Just earlier this month, on July 5, she stunned her fans once again after she rocked a skintight workout ensemble that flaunted her body, per The Inquisitr.