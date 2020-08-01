Bri Teresi Strikingly Shows Cleavage, Long Legs In Form-Fitting Swimsuit

Guess girl Bri Teresi knows better than most how to own the beach with a bodacious piece of swimwear and her naturally stunning features. The model and social media influencer proved as much once again with her August 1 Instagram post, which featured a photo of her striking, bikini-ready body in a vermilion one-piece garment that perfectly traced the hills, valleys and various bends of her physique.

In the post’s caption, the 25-year-old blonde bombshell recognized photographer Jentrie Bentley for creating and capturing the shot. While his aptitude was well-evidenced in the picture that was uploaded, Teresi’s innate beauty and the sensuality she projected made the pic a true visual delight.

In the picture, Teresi was shown strolling down the sandy beach in a long shot, which further revealed the ocean and its oncoming tide in the background. The sand was mostly smooth, save for the footprints that were near her; Teresi’s bare feet were partially buried in its grains as if she had been captured mid-step by Bentley’s lens.

Although the lighting was somewhat dim, Teresi was shown in great detail — her long, toned legs, impressive neck and shoulder lines and bust were seemingly spotlighted along with her smoldering face. Even that which was covered was accentuated, as Teresi’s deep red bodysuit with black flourishes seemed to meld with her bodily contours.

Meanwhile, the suit was zipped down slightly in the front, allowing for an ample showing of cleavage.

With her hands resting against her hips and booty on both sides, Teresi fired a sultry glance into the camera. Her long, blond hair, which was swept over to her right side, provided exquisite framing for her face as she did so.

Teresi’s pulchritudinous visage in the steamy snap proved to be a big hit with her fans and followers on IG, the latter of which number more than one million. As of this report, her most recent update was well on its way toward racking up thousands of likes. Meanwhile, her admirers weren’t shy about sharing their love and appreciation for the offering in the post’s comment thread.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” stated one fan, simply.

“Wow,” exclaimed a second user. “Very hot and sexy photo bri.”

“Love this shot and this suit,” added a third admirer. “Beautiful.”

“Can I join you on the beach?” asked another commenter.

