Rita Ora Sizzles In Skimpy Black Wrap Top & Low-Rise Skirt

Rita Ora shared a smoking hot series of photos of herself today, and her Instagram fans shared the love on the sexy shots.

The “Girls” singer wore a unique and intricate cropped wrap top that covered each breast but remained open between them. The bust tied together with a strappy piece of fabric that also twisted across her torso and appeared connected to the matching low-rise skirt she had on. The garment showcased Rita’s cleavage along with her flat stomach and nipped-in waist. Her shapely shoulders and arms were on display too given the spaghetti strap style.

Rita also wore plenty of accessories with her sexy outfit. She had on several different gold earrings. Plus, the model layered various gold chains in different lengths and styles around her neck. On her wrist, she had on a charm bracelet from Thomas Sabo, and the brand sponsored her post. Rita also wore a white braided bracelet above her hand. Her fingers featured a variety of rings that complimented her colorful manicure. The singer’s big brown eyes stood out in two of the pictures, and her full lips popped in all three. Her highlighted hair was straight and parted slightly off-center.

In the first image, Rita stood in front of a beige wall and a rust-colored couch as she gazed soulfully into the camera. In the next shot, she touched her chest, and she posed with her eyes completely closed with her head leaning down and over one shoulder. The third shot featured the model touching her shoulder while staring up at the lens. Her followers showed her plenty of appreciation on the post with nearly 230,000 “likes” and more than 1,500 comments. Many praised Rita and used the flame emoji to indicate they thought her outfit looked hot.

“You are so stunning. I love the outfit,” wrote one follower who also included a line of red hearts and flames.

“I can’t help but adore this look. You’re beautiful,” a second fan agreed.

“You have so much charm its unbelievable. Oh, you wrote about charm, sorry,” joked a third devotee.

“I love this whole look! Your hair looks absolutely beautiful. Every single picture is just stunning,” a fourth Instagrammer replied, adding various flame, heart, and red heart eye emoji to make the point.

The singer is no stranger to showing off fun and sexy looks for her Instagram followers to enjoy. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Rita showed off her fit body in a skimpy pink bikini while experiencing a boat road.